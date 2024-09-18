Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 14:14 Uhr
A New Era Beckons: SmartRecruiters Teases Major AI-Driven Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The landscape of recruitment is on the brink of a transformative shift. SmartRecruiters, a leader in talent acquisition technology, is preparing to unveil a revolutionary new direction-one that promises to redefine how businesses hire in the age of artificial intelligence. While full details remain under wraps until October, today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our company's history.

SmartRecruiters

The Dawn of a New Decade in Recruitment Technology

What lies ahead is not merely an update, but a complete reimagining of what recruitment technology can achieve. As the world evolves, so too does the need for tools that do more than streamline processes-they must think, adapt, and grow alongside the businesses they serve. SmartRecruiters is on the cusp of launching something that will do just that. A paradigm shift where AI will play a central role in transforming user experiences, from intuitive interactions to intelligent decision-making.

"The future of recruitment is here, and it's powered by AI. SmartRecruiters 3.0 - a distinctive new era for us as a business - is more than just an upgrade; it's a complete reimagining of how technology can drive better hiring outcomes. We're not just meeting the needs of today's businesses-we're anticipating the demands of tomorrow, and we couldn't be more excited to lead this transformation," said Rebecca Carr, CEO of SmartRecruiters.

Winking at Winston: A Glimpse into the Future

In the lead-up to this major reveal, SmartRecruiters offers a playful wink to Winston, a character who will soon become a household name in recruitment circles. Winston symbolizes the next chapter for SmartRecruiters-a future where technology is not just functional, but personable, making the complex world of hiring accessible, enjoyable, and above all, smart.

Get Ready for SmartRecruiters 3.0

This is more than just a new release; it's the start of a new era for both SmartRecruiters and the entire recruitment industry. Stay tuned as we edge closer to unveiling the future of hiring technology on October 16th. The countdown has begun, and the transformation is imminent.

For more information, visit our blog and sign up with your email to be the first to know when we go live!

About SmartRecruiters
SmartRecruiters enables Superhuman Hiring by freeing talent acquisition teams from legacy applicant tracking software, and empowering them with next-gen AI functionality. SmartRecruiters' next-generation platform serves as the hiring operating system for 4,000 customers, including Bosch, LinkedIn, and Visa. Companies with business-critical hiring needs turn to SmartRecruiters for best-of-breed functionality, world-class support, and a robust ecosystem of third-party applications and service providers.

Media Contact
press@smartrecruiters.com
www.smartrecruiters.com
www.linkedin.com/company/smartrecruiters

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508596/SmartRecruiters.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-era-beckons-smartrecruiters-teases-major-ai-driven-transformation-302251832.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
