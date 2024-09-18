Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 14:24 Uhr
86 Leser
Bybit Report Unveils Key Insights into BTC's Role Amidst Rate Cuts Cycle and U.S. Election

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, in collaboration with BlockScholes, released a comprehensive report uncovering fresh insights into what the anticipated rate cuts cycle and the upcoming U.S. election could mean for crypto investors as they brace for volatility.

The latest report delves into the evolving role of Bitcoin (BTC) as a digital asset class, on-going market sentiments and dynamics, and potential impacts on price movements.

Bybit Report Unveils Key Insights into BTC's Role Amidst Rate Cuts Cycle and U.S. Election

Key Highlights:

1. BTC's Evolving Role as a Macro Asset Defines Its Future Price Movements

The report highlights BTC's changing dynamics with risk-on assets. Since the introduction of BTC Spot ETFs in early 2024, BTC has shown a growing correlation with traditional risk-on assets, especially the S&P 500. This indicates increasing interest from institutional investors, positioning BTC in the broader macroeconomic landscape. The report suggests that BTC is increasingly being leveraged as a hedge against inflation, comparable to gold.

2. Whispers of Rate Cuts in the Air: Potential Impacts of Fed Decisions

The Federal Reserve is expected to implement its first rate cut since 2020, with a 50 basis point reduction, likely in September 2024. Historical data suggest that BTC and other risk-on assets showed resilience during non-recessionary rate cut cycles. However, aggressive rate cuts during recessionary periods typically result in negative market outcomes. Investors are advised to tread with caution, paying close attention to the broader economic context as the Fed continues to navigate its dual mandate of price stability and full employment. These developments have the derivatives market on its toes, with notable volatility premiums assigned to BTC options expiring in late 2024 and early 2025.

3. BTC Options Prices in Volatility Premium Post-U.S. Presidential Election

The upcoming U.S. election is poised to play a pivotal role in BTC's price movements. With the Republican party adopting a pro-crypto stance and the Democrats advocating for stricter regulations, BTC has emerged as a divisive topic in the political discourse. Historical trends indicate that BTC prices have been sensitive to political events, with the 2024 election likely amplifying volatility. Market positioning ahead of the November election reveals a bullish outlook for BTC, with premiums being priced into options expiring post-election.

Download the Full Report

For a comprehensive analysis and in-depth findings, download the full report here.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508586/Bybit_Report_Unveils_Key_Insights_BTC_s_Role_Amidst_Rate_Cuts.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-report-unveils-key-insights-into-btcs-role-amidst-rate-cuts-cycle-and-us-election-302251833.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
