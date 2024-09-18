SambaNova Systems, the generative AI solutions company with the fastest models and most advanced chips, announces a partnership with Solidus AI Tech to revolutionize AI capabilities in the Web 3.0 landscape. The collaboration will provide SambaNova Cloud's unmatched AI inferencing and fine-tuning speeds to Solidus AI Tech's marketplace and its HPC datacenter in Europe.

The datacenter will be a key pillar in powering Web 3.0 and Web 2.0 businesses with the fastest AI inference service in the world. The AI Marketplace, which is set to go live in September, will offer a high-performance, scalable environment to access advanced AI models and solutions. SambaNova Cloud will enable seamless AI operations for the marketplace, including the fine-tuning of models and real-time inferencing and creating a game-changing platform for businesses and developers alike.

"With the powerhouse combination of Solidus AI Tech and SambaNova Systems, the AI landscape is about to experience a major leap forward," said Paul Farhi, Co-Founder CEO of Solidus AI Tech. For AI developers, businesses, and Web 3.0 enthusiasts, the Solidus AI Tech AI Marketplace represents the next evolution in AI accessibility and performance."

"The convergence of AI and Web3 is revolutionizing the digital landscape, and we're thrilled to be at the forefront of this transformation," said Su Le, Chief Growth Officer of SambaNova Systems. "Partnering with Solidus AI Tech allows us to expand our innovative community and unlock new possibilities in decentralized intelligence."

This integration will allow for faster, more efficient AI solutions across industries, including healthcare, finance, logistics, and entertainment. With SambaNova Cloud, Solidus AI Tech's Marketplace will democratize access to high-impact AI applications, allowing businesses to unlock true growth potential through AI.

Ahead of the launch, Solidus AI Tech will open early registrations for the AI Marketplace. The first 5,000 registrants will receive exclusive benefits. Details will be announced at the TOKEN2049 in Singapore on September 18th, 2024.

About SambaNova Cloud

The SambaNova Cloud, which delivers world record inference performance on Llama 3.1 8B, 70B, and 405B, is now available as a service that enables developers to build agentic AI powered applications with ease. By making this service available for development, SambaNova has taken a critical step in advancing what is possible with AI. Developers need to have access to the best and most capable models available, yet few providers are capable of even running the groundbreaking 405B model at all. No other provider can come close to matching the extreme inference performance that SambaNova delivers.

About Solidus AI Tech

Solidus has built an eco-friendly High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre spanning 8,000 sq ft in Europe. $AITECH, the world's first deflationary AI infrastructure utility token, facilitates access to the Artificial Intelligence Compute Marketplace and AITECH Launchpad. $AITECH powers the Solidus AI Tech ecosystem, enabling seamless service procurement.

Headquartered in Silicon Oasis, Dubai, Solidus Ai Tech was established in 2021 by forward-thinking leaders who anticipated the rising demand for AI technologies in the future. Visit us at ai.aitech.io or contact us at admin@aitech.io. Follow Solidus Ai Tech on Linkedin and on X.

About SambaNova Systems

Customers turn to SambaNova to quickly deploy state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities within the enterprise. Our purpose-built enterprise-scale AI platform is the technology backbone for the next generation of AI computing.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries, and hardware and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celesta, and several others. Visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai. Follow SambaNova Systems on Linkedin and on X.SambaNova Systems.

