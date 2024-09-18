BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND
18 September 2024
The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2024 of 1.125 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 28 October 2024 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 27 September 2024 (ex-dividend date is 26 September 2024). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 7 October 2024.
Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Telephone: 020 3649 3432