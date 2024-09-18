Anzeige
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
GlobeNewswire
18.09.2024 14:58 Uhr
Procedure for listing of BluOr Bank AS bonds initiated

Nasdaq Riga on September 18, 2024 received application from BluOr Bank AS
requesting listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List: 

ISIN     Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
LV0000804060 1 000     10 000    EUR    02.10.2034  

Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public
immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: BluOr Bank AS base prospectus and final terms.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

