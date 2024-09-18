Procedure for listing of BluOr Bank AS bonds initiated

Nasdaq Riga on September 18, 2024 received application from BluOr Bank AS requesting listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000804060 1 000 10 000 EUR 02.10.2034 Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public immediately after it has been made. Attached: BluOr Bank AS base prospectus and final terms. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1246799