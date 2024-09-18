

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - GM Canada said it has reached a tentative agreement with Unifor, covering approximately 1,300 represented employees at CAMI who build the Chevrolet BrightDrop electric vans and battery modules. The agreement provides pattern increases in wages, benefits and job security. The agreement is subject to member ratification. GM Canada said more details will be shared at the appropriate time.



In Canada, General Motors markets Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles through Canadian network of dealers, as well as OnStar services. It is headquartered in Oshawa, Ontario.



