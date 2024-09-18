Innovaderm Research, one of the world's leading specialist CROs in dermatology, has announced the appointment of the seasoned Europe-based board-certified rheumatologist Dr Juan Gabriel Ovalles Bonilla to its team. Dr Ovalles' experience and expertise marks Innovaderm's expansion into rheumatology, reflecting its recognition of the need for a dedicated CRO in this specialty, and its commitment to advancing research and patient care in all systemic autoimmune diseases.

Dr Ovalles brings over 12+ years of clinical research experience and an unrivaled background in both general and pediatric rheumatology to Innovaderm, adding to the company's robust clinical, drug development, regulatory, medical knowledge and capabilities, particularly in rheumatology. He is a distinguished member of the Spanish Society of Rheumatology, and his expertise spans systemic immune-mediated diseases, inflammatory arthropathies, juvenile rheumatic conditions, crystal-deposition diseases, osteoarthritis and osteoporosis.

Dr Ovalles said: "I am delighted to be joining the knowledgeable and skillful team at Innovaderm. With so many clear commonalities between dermatology and rheumatology, the company is well positioned to lead the way in rheumatology research and already has long-standing relationships with key physicians and clinical trial leaders in Europe, North America, LATAM and APAC. I look forward to sharing our experiences and expertise across these closely linked disciplines and applying our joint capabilities to groundbreaking research projects in both fields."

For more information about our rheumatology resources please visit: https://innovaderm.com/rheumatology/

Innovaderm Research Inc.

Innovaderm Research Inc. is a specialized CRO with a dual focus on dermatology and rheumatology. We assist biopharmaceutical sponsors in initiating and completing clinical trials in all phases of development. With over 25 years of globally recognized expertise in dermatology clinical trial execution, an extensive and continually expanding network of clinicians and sites, and a dedicated research clinic, Innovaderm offers a highly informed, focused, and comprehensive approach to addressing niche clinical needs in dermatology and now rheumatology.

