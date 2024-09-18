Anzeige
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
Clearwater Analytics Launches New Standard in Corporate Treasury Benchmarking

Clearwater Insights Empowers Financial Leaders with Comprehensive Investment Data for Strategic Peer Benchmarking

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, has launched Clearwater Insights, a powerful peer benchmarking solution. This new product provides Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) and treasury teams with powerful capabilities to conduct benchmarking analyses across Clearwater's daily investment data portfolio, enabling superior decision-making and return optimization.

Clearwater Insights

"Every CFO and finance leader wants to be able to compare and learn from their peers. Today, they might know their return or book yield, but they have no idea how they stack up against their industry peers. By using Clearwater Insights, leaders can easily identify where opportunities exist and make adjustments in real-time," said Jim Cox, CFO at Clearwater Analytics. "Teams using Insights will benefit from quickly visualizing how they compare to fully customizable peer cohorts, such as the Clearwater Corporate Treasury Index comprised of 400+ portfolios. With peer benchmarking functionality, they can immediately narrow their peer group to companies that resemble and invest like them, enabling them to have confidence in knowing what excellence looks like."

Clearwater Insights is designed to address the pressing need for a complete picture of industry performance metrics, accuracy and transparency. This strategic offering answers the key question -"What is considered a good return?" - by spotting performance trends across the portfolios within the Clearwater client community. Key benefits include the ability to conduct:

  • Informed Decision-Making: Enhance portfolio performance, minimize risk, and gain a clear understanding of asset movement relative to peer groups.
  • Objective Analysis: Move beyond subjective and anecdotal investment advice with robust, data-driven insights.
  • Comprehensive Benchmarking: Evaluate key metrics such as book yield, total return, duration, and asset allocation against industry benchmarks.

"Clearwater Insights has greatly enhanced our treasury operations by providing clarity on our position relative to peers," said Kyle Breidenstine, VP Finance and Controller at PepGen. "This new understanding has empowered us to make informed decisions and align our strategies with industry best practices, ensuring confidence in a challenging market."

"Clearwater Insights empowers financial leaders to access comprehensive investment data effortlessly," said Sunil Dixit, Chief Product Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "By utilizing Clearwater Insights, CFOs and treasury teams can make well-informed, strategic investment decisions tailored to their specific needs. Reliable and deep understanding of data provides a competitive edge for organizations aiming to navigate the future with confidence and precision."

For a closer look at the data this product can provide, visit: Clearwater Insights.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

Clearwater Analytics

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507918/Clearwater_Analytics_Launches_Clearwater_Insights.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502063/Clearwater_Analytics_v3_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clearwater-analytics-launches-new-standard-in-corporate-treasury-benchmarking-302251100.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
