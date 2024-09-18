Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CYRW | ISIN: CA43758P1080 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZE
Stuttgart
18.09.24
13:33 Uhr
0,995 Euro
+0,020
+2,05 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOMERUN RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOMERUN RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9701,04017:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HOMERUN RESOURCES
HOMERUN RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOMERUN RESOURCES INC0,995+2,05 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.