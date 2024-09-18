Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its comprehensive MRE auger drilling and sampling grogram at the Belmonte high-purity silica deposit in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

The program commenced on May 22nd, 2024, as scheduled, and drilling was completed on September 04, 2024 while the final Samples were submitted on September 16, 2024. A total of 254 auger holes for a cumulative 2,565 metres have been completed, exceeding the initial forecast by 565 m while staying within the original budgetary allocation.

Map of the complete MRE auger drilling program

All samples have been sent to SGS for Analysis. SGS uses the ICM42Q assay method, which is performed on pure SiO2 samples. The technique includes a multi-acid (HCl, HNO3, HCLO4 and HF) digestion with ICP-OES / ICP-MS finish. The Company will publish a comprehensive summary, upon receipt of all assay results. Ultimately, the Homerun Resources Geology team aims to use the information generated by this drilling program to issue a 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

This drilling program is part of Homerun's commitment under its partnership with Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM), within the scope of the 40-year lease agreement between the parties.

"The Homerun geology team has performed an outstanding job, delivering an incident-free campaign, within budget and fulfilling all the QAQC requirements. Upon completion of the laboratory analyses, we will work expeditiously to produce the comprehensive 43-101 compliant MRE as per our Strategic 3-Phase Business Plan," says Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

Qualified Person

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Homerun Resources (https://homerunresources.com/)

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

