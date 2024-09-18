

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced positive topline data from the phase 3 trial in adults 50 years and older evaluating the immunogenicity, reactogenicity and safety of AREXVY when co-administered with SHINGRIX, both AS01-adjuvanted vaccines. The data showed a non-inferior immune response when the vaccines were co-administered compared to when they were administered at separate visits. Co-administration was well tolerated.



The company said the results will be submitted for peer-reviewed scientific publication and will be used to support regulatory submissions to the FDA, the European Medicines Agency, and other regulators.



SHINGRIX is approved for the prevention of shingles in adults aged 50 years and older. AREXVY is approved for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus in individuals 60 years of age and older, as well as individuals 50 through 59 years of age who are at increased risk for LRTD caused by RSV.



