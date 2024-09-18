Smith & Nephew UK Ltd: First cases using Smith+Nephew's new CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System completed; surgeons hail precision, efficiency and reproducibility

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces promising surgeon feedback from the first completed cases utilizing its new CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System. Designed to address the evolving demands of primary hip surgery - including the increased adoption of anterior approach procedures - the CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System features a triple-taper stem design with uniform proximal loading.1The reduced distal stem geometry and shorter lengths are ideal for anterior approach but suitable for all approaches.2







The first surgical procedures using the CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System were completed last week in the United States by three prominent orthopaedic surgeons who commented on their experience utilizing the system for the first time.

"Smith+Nephew's new CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System with RI.HIP NAVIGATION represents the beginning of a new era combining advanced technology and patient personalization that will, without doubt, enhance patient outcomes," said Dr. Thorsten Seyler of Duke University.

The CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System also utilizes proprietary, patent-pending, ACCUBROACH? Technology delivering proven reproducibility between broach and implant giving confidence in predictable and reproducible stem seating.3,4

"The instruments were exceptionally user-friendly and ideal for the direct anterior approach," commented George Haidukewych MD, Orlando Health, Orlando, Florida. "The broaches showed a significant improvement in performance, offering superior cutting and a more precise feel for rotational stability. In comparison to other implants I've used in recent years, these stand out as markedly better. Overall A-plus…it could not have gone better."

Dr. Ran Schwarzkopf, Orthopedic Adult Hip and Knee Reconstruction Surgeon at NYU Langone Health commented, "The case went smoothly and exceeded all my expectations. It's the best anatomically fitting stem I've ever seen - it fit the patient's anatomy perfectly. The advantage of the broaches giving exact stem-to-broach positioning is unmatched in the industry."

To learn more about Smith+Nephew's new CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System for total hip arthroplasty, please visit https://www.smith-nephew.com/en/health-care-professionals/products/orthopaedics/catalystem

