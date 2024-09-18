Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
18.09.2024 16:14 Uhr
Montlick Injury Attorneys Race Team Wins Massive Victory

Team Montlick Prevails at the 2024 Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / During its debut season, the Montlick Injury Attorneys race team secured its third decisive victory with an impressive two-minute lead over its closest competitors at the 2024 Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix in the competitive 450R Factory Stock class. With this important victory, Team Montlick is well positioned heading into the 2024 World Championships in Key West, Florida this November.

Montlick Injury Attorneys Races to Victory

Team Montlick Dominates at 2024 Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix



Nineteen-year-old Logan Adan, one of the youngest drivers in the field, is paired with the highly experienced World Champion throttleman Giovanni Carpitella in the Team Montlick boat.

"I couldn't have asked for a better outcome," says Adan. "Working with Giovanni is an incredible learning experience, and this win just proves how well we work together. It's exciting to see our hard work paying off," Carpitella added. "This race was critical for the team's standing, and we're looking strong heading into the championship."

"We are extremely grateful to our driver, Logan Adan and legendary throttleman Giovanni Carpitella, as well as our amazing racing partnership with Doug Wright Power Boats, another industry legend," says David Montlick, CEO of Montlick Injury Attorneys. "We are incredibly passionate about winning for our clients in the courtroom and in the world of high-performance offshore powerboat racing." The Montlick race boat proudly bears the number 40, a tribute to the firm's 40-year legacy of winning in the courtroom.

About Montlick Injury Attorneys: Montlick Injury Attorneys is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to providing legal representation to individuals and families nationwide. Founded over 40 years ago, Montlick is renowned for its advocacy and unwavering commitment to securing justice for its clients. For more information, visit montlick.com.

For more information, please contact:
Jenny Harty
770-265-7404

Contact Information
Jenny Harty
jharty@montlick.com
770-265-7404

Related Images

Montlick Injury Attorneys Races to Victory

Team Montlick Dominates at 2024 Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix

Team Montlick Driver Logan Adan and Throttleman Giovanni Carpitella

Team Montlick Driver and Throttleman secure victory at 2024 Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix

SOURCE: Montlick Injury Attorneys

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
