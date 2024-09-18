Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 16:18 Uhr
55 Leser



MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Monthly Newsletter as at 31 August 2024

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Monthly Newsletter as at 31 August 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

18 September 2024

Monthly Newsletter as at 31 August 2024

The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc newsletter as at 31 August 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


