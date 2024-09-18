Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 17:12 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN: China: Race to the Future

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "China: Race to the Future" is a five-part documentary series focusing on China's remarkable transformation since the founding of the People's Republic. Broadcast on CGTN and various social media platforms from September 16 to 20, the five episodes turn the lens on different aspects of the changes that have taken place over the past 75 years.

The series is hosted by Emmy Award-winning television news anchor Mike Walter and Singaporean host and Beijing Film Festival award-winner Gasthoori Manickam. They traveled across China, seeking answers to the question: What is driving Chinese modernization?

The Chinese people today are deriving tremendous confidence and inspiration from their country's 5,000 years of uninterrupted civilization. From wedding ceremonies, traditional dress and cultural relics, to architectural design and film production, the country's ancient heritage is being passed on and reshaped into new forms. From a global perspective, Chinese civilization is enriching world culture and contributing to its diversity. As Frances Wood, former curator of the British Library's Chinese Collections, puts it, "China was there, is there and remains the same."

What keeps China moving forward? A key factor is its talent pool. Fearless and aspiring skilled professionals in such fields as aerospace, artificial intelligence and chip-making are, by pursuing innovation with determination and persistence, overcoming the challenges brought by sanctions and technology blockades. As our hosts discover, there is no doubt that the talents at its disposal will sustain China's economic growth into the future.

In visiting the places where the great transformations are taking place, learning first-hand from the people shaping them and meeting experts from different fields and backgrounds, they discovered that China is encouraging greater cultural confidence, pursuing high-quality progress, tackling its challenges, developing highly-skilled talents, protecting the environment and expanding its opening up. Ultimately, "China: Race to the Future" provides a powerful insight into the course of China's rapid modernization and explores ways that it might benefit global development and the well-being of humankind.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-09-18/China-Race-to-the-Future-1wZAsfekzq8/p.html

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-china-race-to-the-future-302252007.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.