Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 18:18 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 18 September 2024, it repurchased 10,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 314.4829p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 9,798,594.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 9,798,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 65,201,287.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Email: will.ellis@invesco.com

18 September 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.