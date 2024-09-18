

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Wednesday announced that its Buy with Prime and Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment are witnessing significant growth and offering new capabilities.



Buy with Prime orders through merchants' websites are up more than 45 percent year-over-year with an average 16 percent increase in revenue per shopper for merchants. It has integrated with Paypal to offer checkout on participating merchants' websites.



Meanwhile, Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment serves over 200,000 U.S. merchants, with a 70 percent year-over-year increase in total orders fulfilled.



Currently, Amazon's stock is trading at $186.42, down 0.24 percent on the Nasdaq.



