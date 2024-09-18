Anzeige
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

For immediate release

18 September 2024

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased a total of 16,677 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 4770.00 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

20,298,697 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

6,281,566 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

The figure of 20,298,697, which is the total number of voting rights in the Company following the transaction, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734


© 2024 PR Newswire
