The "TestExpo and Agile DevOps Expo: New Perspectives and Leveraging Modern Technologies" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This year's conference promises to be the most impactful yet, featuring an expanded agenda with a plenary session, two focused tracks, and additional roundtable group discussions.
Agile, DevOps, and Software Testing share environments that foster collaboration. These methodologies transcend new tools and processes, driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence. The conference delves into current topics and practices, connecting diverse stakeholders and offering informational and educational experiences.
The program covers cutting-edge subjects, including the exponential growth of AI in our field and its future implications. Practitioners and thought leaders will share real-world experiences to help you develop your business case and achieve significant returns on investment. They will present new perspectives and innovative ideas, demonstrating resilience and effective change management in an unpredictable environment while focusing on boosting productivity and reducing time to market, costs, and resource investments.
The host aims to cover the various topics set out below to show you how to leverage modern technologies to deliver a fully unified customer experience. The day also features two sessions of extended knowledge-sharing via Round Table Discussions in each track for sharing insights and industry trends. These sessions will be for thirty minutes each. Multiple sessions take place all at the same time and you are free to change between sessions.
Reasons to attend:
- Learn to leverage modern technologies for a seamless customer experience.
- Gain techniques, insights, and fresh ideas to apply in your organization.
- Explore new tools and solutions in the exhibition.
- Engage in in-depth discussions at roundtable sessions on specific topics.
- Interact directly with presenters, subject experts, exhibitors, and peers in an interactive format.
Agenda:
JOINT PLENARY SESSION
- 09:00 09:30: Keynote on Testing
- 09:32 10:04: Keynote on Agile
- 10:06 10:36: Keynote on DevOps
- 10:36 11:00: Tea/Coffee break and Networking
SEPARATE TRACKS ON TESTING AND AGILE DEVOPS
- 11:30 13:30: Morning session
- 13:30 14:30: Lunch Break
- 14:30 17:00: Afternoon session
- 17:00 18:30: DRINKS RECEPTION AND NETWORKING
TESTING TOPICS FOR PRESENTATIONS AND ROUND TABLE SESSIONS:
- AI in testing
- Professionalism and Developing Your Career
- Enterprise software testing
- Software system testing process
- Software test design techniques
- Mobile Test Automation
- Site Reliability Engineering
- Implementing Security Testing
- Leveraging AI ML into Testing
- Barriers to adoption of Testing
- Testers as Quality advocates
- Service Virtualization for Testing
- Cloud-Based Performance Testing
- Performance Testing
- Enterprise Application Testing
- Functional Testing: Building the Foundation of Functionality
- Manual Testing vs. Automated Testing: Pros and Cons
- Cross-Platform Tool to Build, Test and Package Software
- Software Testing to Combat Cybersecurity and Risk Compliance
- Test cases
- Live technology demo
AGILE TOPICS FOR PRESENTATIONS AND ROUND TABLE SESSIONS:
- Everybody wants Change, but Nobody Likes to Be Changed
- The Essence of Agile (or What is Agile)
- Spiral development cycles
- Build, test and deploy agile
- Agile Software Testing
- Success metrics of Agile
- Agile Scrum and Agile XP
- Agile frameworks provide guidance for efficient operational software
- Adopt a "build-and-run" teams concept
- Automation and SAFe
DEVOPS TOPICS FOR PRESENTATIONS AND ROUND TABLE SESSIONS:
- Delivering AI transformation
- Observability and monitoring
- Collaboration
- Automation
- Continuous improvement
- Customer-centric action
- Creating with the end in mind
- Software engineering practices
- Cloud native microservices
- Automated continuous deployments
- Building resilient code
- Organizational impact of DevOps
- DevSecOps for safer applications
- Best practices for DevOps
- Overcome obstacles on the road to DevOps
- Driving successful platform engineering initiative
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z93076
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918456258/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900