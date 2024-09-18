TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - August 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

19/09/2024

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985,LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Monthly Factsheet



Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of August 2024. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZ946/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund

