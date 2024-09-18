Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 19:36 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - August 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

19/09/2024

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985,LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of August 2024. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZ946/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath

+44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson



TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Commentary August 2024
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Factsheet August 2024
