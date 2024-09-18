

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) reports that cancer rates among individuals under 50 have increased since the 1990s.



Although the precise reasons for this rise are unclear, researchers indicate that 40% of cancers are linked to modifiable risk factors. Six specific areas are being studied concerning young people.



The first factor is an unhealthy diet. The report highlights that poor eating habits significantly contribute to cancer in this age group.



Diets high in sugar, red meat, and processed foods, along with insufficient fresh fruits and vegetables, account for over 4.2% of cancers. These dietary choices can elevate the risk of bowel cancer and possibly other types, including prostate and pancreatic cancer.



Adolescents tend to have poor diet quality, with high intakes of fat and refined carbohydrates and low fiber consumption. Factors such as food insecurity, family habits, convenience, and limited access to healthy options contribute to this issue.



The second factor is obesity, which accounts for 7.6% of all cancers. Obesity rates have doubled globally from 1990 to 2022, with 16 percent of adults aged 18 and older classified as obese in 2022. Weight loss strategies, including surgery and medication, have proven effective in reducing cancer risks related to obesity.



The third factor involves environmental chemicals. These may include air and water pollutants, and harmful substances in food, making them hard to avoid. Urban dwellers, particularly those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, face greater exposure to traffic-related air pollutants, increasing their risk of lung cancer.



The fourth factor is the use of antibiotics. The report states that the prolonged use of these medications, which treat bacterial infections, may raise cancer risk. Studies indicate that individuals under 50 who take antibiotics have a 1.5 times higher likelihood of developing bowel cancer compared to those over 50. While the exact reasons for this link are not fully understood, it's believed that antibiotics can disrupt healthy gut bacteria, compromising digestive health.



The fifth factor is alcohol consumption. Heavy drinking is associated with an increased risk of various cancers, including those of the head, neck, liver, and stomach, as well as over 200 other diseases. In the US, 5.4% of cancers were linked to alcohol in 2019. Research shows that high alcohol intake in early adulthood can increase the risk of bowel cancer by 150% before age 50.



Lastly, the sixth factor is sedentary behavior. A lack of physical activity can elevate the risk of certain cancers. For instance, studies indicate that the risk of pancreatic cancer rises with each hour spent watching television.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News