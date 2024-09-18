Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
WKN: A1JCJE | ISIN: BMG454221059
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 21:06 Uhr
Höegh LNG: Höegh Evi: Change of company name has been formally registered

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The name change of Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. to Höegh Evi Ltd. has been formally registered in the Bermuda Registrar of Companies. Please refer to the stock exchange release made on 16 September 2024 for further information. The company's ticker will remain unchanged (HLNG).

CONTACT:
For more information:
Christine Corkery Steinsholt, Head of Communications and Marketing
christine.steinsholt@hoeghevi.com | +47 950 95 481

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoegh-lng/r/hoegh-evi--change-of-company-name-has-been-formally-registered,c4039684

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16996/4039684/3008649.pdf

Höegh Evi_Change of company name has been formally registered

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoegh-evi-change-of-company-name-has-been-formally-registered-302252294.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
