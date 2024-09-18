Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
WKN: A111AY | ISIN: NO0010708068 | Ticker-Symbol: 213
Tradegate
18.09.24
20:43 Uhr
0,195 Euro
-0,017
-7,83 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2024 21:58 Uhr
Vow ASA: Notification of trade - primary insider

Forced by its lender, 372 432 shares in Vow ASA have today been sold for Badin Invest Limited, a company associated with the CEO in Vow ASA Henrik Badin.

After this transaction, Mr. Badin owns through Badin Invest Limited, 4 345 623 shares in the Company.

Please refer to the attached Notification of transaction. For background, see similar announcement of trade dated 9 September 2024.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment

  • VOW - Notification of transaction (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e422a442-852f-4c5c-9a83-b3eaa9ab5990)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
