Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 19 September 2024 its issued capital comprised 135,586,194 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, including 13,445,697 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 122,140,497 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Graham Venables

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432

19 September 2024


