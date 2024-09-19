DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 19-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 18 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 42,641 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 415.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 414.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 414.9749p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,432,329 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,614,121.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 42,641

Volume weighted average price (pence): 414.9749

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 874 415.00 14:38:27 00071442054TRLO0 XLON 1143 415.00 14:38:29 00071442072TRLO0 XLON 1194 415.00 14:38:29 00071442071TRLO0 XLON 1503 415.00 14:38:29 00071442070TRLO0 XLON 1074 415.00 14:38:29 00071442069TRLO0 XLON 1105 415.00 14:38:29 00071442068TRLO0 XLON 1244 415.00 14:38:29 00071442067TRLO0 XLON 1091 415.00 14:38:29 00071442066TRLO0 XLON 1277 415.00 14:38:29 00071442065TRLO0 XLON 1304 415.00 14:38:29 00071442064TRLO0 XLON 1315 415.00 14:38:29 00071442063TRLO0 XLON 1120 415.00 14:38:29 00071442062TRLO0 XLON 1118 415.00 14:38:29 00071442061TRLO0 XLON 1175 415.00 14:38:29 00071442060TRLO0 XLON 1300 415.00 14:38:29 00071442059TRLO0 XLON 1093 415.00 14:38:29 00071442058TRLO0 XLON 1294 415.00 14:38:29 00071442057TRLO0 XLON 1137 415.00 14:38:29 00071442056TRLO0 XLON 1088 415.00 14:38:29 00071442055TRLO0 XLON 456 414.50 14:38:29 00071442074TRLO0 XLON 506 414.50 14:38:29 00071442073TRLO0 XLON 2643 415.00 14:38:29 00071442080TRLO0 XLON 92 415.00 14:38:29 00071442079TRLO0 XLON 2423 415.00 14:38:29 00071442078TRLO0 XLON 400 415.00 14:38:29 00071442077TRLO0 XLON 571 415.00 14:38:29 00071442076TRLO0 XLON 950 415.00 14:38:29 00071442075TRLO0 XLON 530 415.00 14:38:29 00071442081TRLO0 XLON 3920 415.00 14:38:29 00071442082TRLO0 XLON 2064 415.00 14:38:32 00071442083TRLO0 XLON 2039 415.00 14:38:32 00071442084TRLO0 XLON 84 415.00 14:38:32 00071442085TRLO0 XLON 234 415.00 14:38:34 00071442089TRLO0 XLON 781 415.00 14:38:34 00071442088TRLO0 XLON 662 415.00 14:39:38 00071442142TRLO0 XLON 656 415.00 14:39:38 00071442141TRLO0 XLON 1181 414.50 14:40:45 00071442207TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 347687 EQS News ID: 1990965 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1990965&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)