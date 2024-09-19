The cybersecurity specialist Patrowl is participating in the 2024 International Cyber Expo in London to announce its expansion in the UK and present its multi-award-winning solution for securing companies' exposure on the Internet

Patrowl, the leader in offensive security as-a-service, announces its launch in the UK market following the success of its recent €11 million Series A funding round. At the 2024 International Cyber Expo in London, Patrowl will present its solution for securing organizations' external attack surface.

Patrowl Secures Companies' Exposure on the Internet

Unique in the European market, referenced in France by ANSSI (the French equivalent of the National Cyber Security Centre NCSC ), and a multi-award-winner at the French cybersecurity conference "Assises de la Cybersécurité", Patrowl offers a continuous and comprehensive risk coverage tool, safeguarding against accidental, opportunistic, and targeted attacks. Protecting your business from all external threat scenarios, with regards to all your internet exposed assets (applications, web sites, API, remote access, cloud…).

Patrowl is structured around four fundamental actions:

Mapping: ensuring continuous discovery of all your internet exposed assets (EASM External Attack Surface Management); Identification: detecting continuously weaknesses and vulnerabilities in real-time (CTEM Continuous Threat Exposure Management); Remediation: effortlessly generating remediation plans and automated 1-click reports. Control: supervising remediation or correction with 1-click retest.

Security best practices are no longer enough to face modern threats. Internet-exposed services account for 50% of fraudulent access to information systems. Patrowl helps lock them down effectively.

Patrowl Ventures into the UK

The International Cyber Expo 2024 is a key event in the cyber innovation and industry landscape that Patrowl must be a part of.

In 2023, ICE focused on the well-being and health of cybersecurity professionals. Under high pressure, these essential company players can now rely on Patrowl to speed up and simplify their work.

Patrowl's greatest strength lies in the human validation of results and the absence of false positives. Patrowl is accessible to non-technical users and doubles the efficiency of organizations' cybersecurity teams.

Meet Patrowl at the 2024 International Cyber Expo

September 24 25, 2024 Stand No. M41

Olympia London National Hall

Hammersmith Road, Kensington, London

About Patrowl

Founded in 2020, French company Patrowl develops the eponymous Offensive Security-as-a-Service solution.

As of today, Patrowl is the only European company capable of offering businesses and public organizations a complete platform for externalized monitoring of Internet-exposed assets, supporting cybersecurity teams with map interpretation, and providing remediation advice for all confirmed critical vulnerabilities.

Developed by cybersecurity specialists, the Patrowl solution is accessible to non-expert users and allows them to quickly elevate their information system's security level. Patrowl primarily targets large local authorities, medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations.

