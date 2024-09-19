OpenSSF Welcomes New Members and Presents Golden Egg Award at SOSS Community Day Europe

Growing Member Base and New Initiatives Continue to Advance Open Source Software Security

VIENNA, Austria , Sept. 19, 2024, a global cross-industry initiative of the Linux Foundation that focuses on sustainably securing open source softwareat Open Source Summit EU 2024 , which brings together community members, maintainers, and contributors from around the world.



This round of commitments is led by new premier member Datadog, who will join the OpenSSF Governing Board. New general member commitments come from G-Research, HeroDevs, Keyfactor, Protect AI, and SIGHUP. With support from these new organizations, the OpenSSF heads into the latter part of 2024 with 121 members that together recognize the importance of backing, maintaining, and promoting a strong, vibrant, and secure open source software ecosystem.

"Welcoming our newest members to the OpenSSF is a testament to the growing recognition of the critical importance of securing open source software," said Arun Gupta, Vice President and General Manager of Open Ecosystem Initiatives at Intel and OpenSSF Governing Board Chair. "By working together, we can address the challenges of open source security, foster innovation, and ensure that the software powering our digital world is secure and trustworthy. Collaboration is key, and with the support of our new members, we are one step closer to achieving our shared mission."

To celebrate its growing community, the OpenSSF is hosting Secure Open Source Software Community Day at Open Source Summit Europe 2024 in Vienna. SOSS Community Day EU 2024, with over 350 registrants, is an opportunity for community members from across the open source security ecosystem to get together and share ideas. Featuring a packed schedule with sessions led by 36 experts on topics like education, innovation, tooling, vulnerabilities, threats, and more, SOSS Community Day will showcase the work the OpenSSF community is doing to drive improvements in open source software security. Further highlighting the organization's commitment to security education, SOSS Community Day EU will feature a 90-minute interactive tabletop exercise (TTX), designed to engage the open source community on security practices.

Datadog

"At Datadog, we firmly believe in the power of community and open source. Joining the OpenSSF underscores our commitment to advancing secure software for everyone. We're eager to collaborate on creating a future where open source software, which has become critical to modern development, is universally trusted, secure, and reliable." - Jeremy Garcia, VP Technical Community and Open Source, Datadog

G-Research

"At G-Research, we are committed to supporting and securing the open source software that powers critical advancements in technology globally. We believe in the work the OpenSSF is doing to address the growing complexities of open source software supply chain security, and in fostering collaboration that benefits the entire open source ecosystem. We are excited to join OpenSSF, work alongside industry leaders and contribute to the collective effort to make open source more secure." - Alex Scammon, Director of Open Source, G-Research

HeroDevs

"At HeroDevs, we're all about keeping the web sustainable and secure, even when software reaches its end-of-life. Joining OpenSSF was a natural fit because it lets us focus on what we care about most-ensuring the tools developers rely on remain safe, even after they're no longer actively supported. We're dedicated to maintaining the security of these projects so the open-source community can keep building with confidence." - Aaron Frost, CEO, HeroDevs

Keyfactor

"Keyfactor's decision to join OpenSSF underscores our commitment to advancing open source security with a focus on PKI, cryptography, and signing practices. As the industry confronts the challenges of quantum readiness and securing software supply chains, fostering collaboration and driving innovation across the software ecosystem are more essential than ever to ensure resilience and future readiness." - Malin Ridelius, VP Community Open Source Products, Keyfactor

Protect AI

"At Protect AI, our mission is to help build a safer, AI-powered world. Open source software serves as the backbone of many artificial intelligence and machine learning systems across the enterprise, making its security critical to the future of AI. We are strong advocates of the open source community, with five AI security open source projects and our Huntr community dedicated to identifying and fixing vulnerabilities in AI/ML OSS. It is vital that we continue to secure OSS in order to safeguard AI. Today, we are excited to join the Open Source Security Foundation. We are aligned with the OpenSSF mission and fully support its initiatives alongside the growing list of partners." - Ian Swanson, CEO and Founder, Protect AI

SIGHUP

"We are thrilled to join the Open Source Security Foundation and officially support its incredible work and mission. SIGHUP a ReeVo Company, is an active member of the CNCF and the Linux Foundation and a dynamic supporter of many community-driven initiatives; this new membership underscores our belief in the power of collaboration to enhance the security of open source software and foster a community where security is not an afterthought but a fundamental part of development from the very beginning. In the last year, our DevSecOps team actively contributed to several OpenSSF initiatives, and we look forward to further contributions supporting the future developments of the open source security standards and best practices." - Jacopo Nardiello, Founder, SIGHUP, and Head of Cloud Native Services, ReeVo

Golden Egg Award Recipient

The OpenSSF continues to shine a light on those who go above and beyond in our community with the Golden Egg Awards . The Golden Egg symbolizes gratitude for awardees' selfless dedication to securing open source projects through community engagement, engineering, innovation, and thoughtful leadership. Today, we recognize Paolo Mainardi, CTO of SparkFabrik, for his outstanding commitment to enhancing software supply chain security. Paolo has contributed to key OpenSSF initiatives, from technical leadership in the Open Source Consumption Manifesto to advocacy for frameworks like SLSA . His community outreach and technical insights have made a lasting impact on the open source security landscape.

View the complete list of OpenSSF members (https://openssf.org/about/members/).

(https://openssf.org/about/members/). To learn more about the OpenSSF community, including information about membership, contribution, project participation, and more, contact us here (https://openssf.org/about/contact/).

