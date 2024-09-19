

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 4-week high of 1.0935 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0896.



Against the yen and the euro, the aussie advanced to more than 2-week highs of 97.33 and 1.6539 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 96.56 and 1.6426, respectively.



The aussie jumped to 0.6794 against the U.S. dollar, from a recent 3-day low of 0.6737.



The aussie edged up to 0.9240 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9207.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.11 against the kiwi, 100.50 against the yen, 1.62 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback and 0.93 against the loonie.



