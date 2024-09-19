Renovos Biologics strengthens its Board's US expertise with the appointment of Lisa Ferrara, Ph.D., as a Non-Executive Director

Lisa Ferrara, Ph.D., brings over 30 years of experience in orthopaedic medical device innovation and regulatory strategy in the USA

Dr Ferrara will play a pivotal role in advancing Renovos' lead product RENOVITE® BMP-2 through FDA regulatory approval in the USA

RENOVITE® is a synthetic, biodegradable nanoclay carrier that is a novel therapeutic delivery platform for precision regenerative medicine

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovos Biologics (Renovos), today announces the appointment of Lisa Ferrara, Ph.D., to its Board as a Non-Executive Director.

The appointment of Dr Ferrara, who has extensive experience developing new orthopaedic devices in the USA and obtaining regulatory approval for them, comes as Renovos presses ahead with development of its lead product RENOVITE® BMP-2, a next-generation precision drugs carrier.

Dr Ferrara is managing partner of Hypoid Ventures, LLC, a technology consulting firm. She previously founded OrthoKinetic Technologies and OrthoKinetic Testing Technologies, LLC - two highly successful companies specialising in medical device evaluation, strategic positioning, and regulatory success, which were later acquired.

With deep domain expertise in musculoskeletal systems and orthopaedic devices, Dr. Ferrara has over 30 years of experience in academia and industry, with expertise in innovative technology, biomaterials, nanotechnology and regulatory strategies.

She founded and directed the Spine Research Laboratory at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic Foundation, has authored over 60 journal publications and edited 26 book chapters. She also has numerous patents to her name. Dr Ferrara is a member of several healthcare advisory boards and editorial boards of leading orthopaedic and spine journals, including Neurospine.

Renovos was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for RENOVITE® BMP-2 in November 2023. RENOVITE® BMP-2 offers groundbreaking retention of Bone Morphogenetic Protein 2 (BMP-2) at the target site of repair, leading to improved bone fusion, safety, and ease of use across spine procedures - including minimally invasive and endoscopic applications as the formulation is injectable.

Dr Agnieszka Janeczek, Chief Executive Officer of Renovos Biologics, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Lisa to Renovos. She brings a wealth of sector expertise in orthopaedic devices and regulatory processes, largely from the USA. I am confident she will enhance our RENOVITE® orthobiologic programs. Lisa's expertise will be instrumental as we work towards first-in-human trials and further develop our pipeline of innovative therapies."

Dr Lisa Ferrara, newly appointed Non-Executive Director of Renovos Biologics, said: "Renovos' RENOVITE® nanoclay technology represents a transformative platform in regenerative medicine, enabling localised delivery of therapeutic agents directly to tissue sites without unwanted migration. It's fantastic to be joining Renovos, whose technology holds the potential to usher in significant advancements in tissue regeneration, providing a promising solution not only for orthopaedic treatments but for the future of regenerative medicine."

About Renovos Biologics

Renovos is a regenerative medicine company and a specialist developer of RENOVITE® synthetic nanoclay for medical use. Stemming from research at the University of Southampton, UK, Renovos' proprietary RENOVITE® technology greatly improves the performance of a range of regenerative medicine products, with first targets in orthobiologics. RENOVITE® presents a novel mechanism of action, offering unprecedented retention of therapeutic agents at the target site of repair, mitigating their effects to a precisely controlled area, creating a step-change improvement in their efficacy, safety, and ease of use, in biodegradable and injectable formulations, suitable for minimally-invasive applications.

