DJ Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc (MEUS LN) Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Sep-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 239.1805 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36564884 CODE: MEUS LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUS LN Sequence No.: 347731 EQS News ID: 1991151 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)