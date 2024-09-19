DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) (GOVU LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Sep-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 18-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.3713 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7421941 CODE: GOVU LN ISIN: LU1437016204 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1437016204 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVU LN Sequence No.: 347769 EQS News ID: 1991227 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 19, 2024 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)