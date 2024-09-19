XCMG Crane's Global Service Tour 2024: A Testament to Quality and Customer Commitment

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Crane has embarked on its ambitious Global Service Tour 2024, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and quality. With expert teams deployed worldwide, XCMG faces the elements head-on, navigating extreme heat, intense sun exposure, and even typhoons to provide essential on-site support. These dedicated teams bring XCMG's cutting-edge technical expertise and service capabilities directly to customers, ensuring comprehensive product inspections, troubleshooting, and the collection of invaluable feedback.

Throughout the service visits, XCMG's technical experts engage closely with operators, gaining insights into their experiences while addressing any operational challenges they may encounter. Equipped with proficient skills, these service engineers swiftly diagnose and resolve equipment issues, reinforcing XCMG's commitment to ensuring customers can "buy with confidence and use with peace of mind."

The service teams prioritize meaningful exchanges with clients, sharing essential maintenance and safety operation knowledge, thereby bolstering XCMG's philosophy of "Guarding Hoisting Safety." This proactive approach not only helps in immediate problem-solving but also fosters a two-way communication channel that feeds customer insights back to the research and development departments. This continuous feedback loop is crucial for driving product innovation and quality enhancements, ultimately fostering stronger relationships between XCMG and its clientele.

In April, XCMG Crane made a significant mark on the industry by launching its G2 premium series globally. This new lineup includes the G-Star customization option, featuring unique paint jobs and the innovative G-Star service model. This model offers clients digital management services, a three-year warranty, and full-cycle expert support. The reception has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the effectiveness of XCMG's customer-centric approach.

The tour has already made waves in Latin America, with the arrival of the first specially painted XCA750SA crane at a Chilean port. An XCMG team was on standby for assembly and testing, showcasing the company's readiness to support its products. In Brazil, multiple units of the custom-designed XCT40BR cranes from the G2 series have been successfully delivered to local customers, receiving accolades for their performance and design.

As XCMG continues its Global Service Tour, the focus remains on quality and fostering customer trust, ensuring that every interaction reinforces their ultimate commitment to excellence in the lifting industry.

