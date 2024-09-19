DJ Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (STPU LN) Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Sep-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.1477 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8126387 CODE: STPU LN ISIN: LU2018762653 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762653 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPU LN Sequence No.: 347889 EQS News ID: 1991471 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

