Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro's Airborne Response's Municipal Police Department Customer Receives FAA COA Under Drone as a First Responder Contract

Airborne Response DFR Offering Provides Public Safety Organizations with a Turnkey, Rapid Response Solution Including Blue-UAS Drone Hardware, System Training, Support and Certification Assistance

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, today announced that its Airborne Response (Airborne) unit's municipal police department customer has received a Certificate of Authorization (COA) from the FAA for operation of its DFR system.

The FAA COA will enable Airborne's municipal police department customer to improve the response time of 911-type calls utilizing its DFR program allowing the operation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS or drones).

Airborne Response is one of Florida's leading providers of drone-based critical infrastructure inspection and monitoring services. It serves customers including power utilities, telecommunications network operators and property insurance companies and is a trusted partner in local hurricane disaster response services. Airborne's DFR program is its latest UAS-based service, designed to provide public safety organizations including police and fire departments with a turnkey, rapid drone-based incident response solution. The launch of the new DFR program marks a major strategic expansion of the business into a large emerging market as drone technology continues to be rapidly adopted by commercial and public safety organizations.

"Drones are transforming the commercial and public safety landscape providing rapid response and real-time, actionable intelligence. Today, public safety organizations including police, fire, and EMS departments face an increasing number of incidents, with tighter budgets and less resources. With Airborne's DFR, we are demonstrating that we can provide a comprehensive solution designed to support our public safety customers with a truly cost-effective force multiplier that quickly enables them to deliver enhanced response capabilities to the public," says Christopher Todd, President and Founder of Airborne Response.

DFR programs represent a modernized approach to the legacy Enhanced 911 (or e911) services currently available across the United States. The e911 service automatically provides the caller's location to dispatchers who collect initial information about the emergency and directs it to public safety organizations including police and fire departments for response. Under a DFR system, drones can be rapidly dispatched in response to an emergency call, quickly arriving at the required location and capturing and recording real-time video which is relayed to system operators. These trained operators can assess the situation and share the real-time information with any first responders before they arrive, greatly improving situational awareness or even canceling a response if the situation is resolved, reducing costs by eliminating the unnecessary deployment of personnel and resources.

Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO, Safe Pro Group Inc., commented, "As evidenced by this contract, the Airborne team continues to establish itself as a leader in drone-based services, recognized for their ability to harness UAS technology to improve the operational effectiveness of their commercial and public safety customers. The use of UAS in public safety operations is rapidly expanding and we are impressed with the capabilities of the DFR solution."

Airborne's DFR program features:

A complete turnkey system including operational support for law enforcement, public safety, and other first responders, assisting them to utilize advanced, Blue-UAS/Florida law-compliant drone technologies for rapid incident response and assessment.

Complete drone infrastructure system design, hardware purchases, specialized operational software development and ongoing maintenance and support.

Assistance in obtaining several FAA approvals including Certificates of Authorization (COA), Part 107 test preparation as well as Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waivers and pilot training to ensure compliance with all State and Federal requirements.

For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com/ and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts. The Company leverages commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to rapidly identify explosive threats which provides a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based methods to analyze minefields. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include government, humanitarian aid, law enforcement, military and commercial sectors where its AI, protective gear, and drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

About Airborne Response

Airborne Response is the premier provider of Mission Critical Unmanned Solutions®, capturing aerial intelligence using small uncrewed aircraft systems (sUAS). Airborne Response serves industry and government customers in the critical infrastructure, emergency services, and disaster response sectors. Airborne Response is a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Pro Group Inc., a U.S. safety, and security solutions provider dedicated to protecting those who protect us all. For more information on Airborne Response, please visit: http://airborneresponse.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

Media@safeprogroup.com

Investor Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

investors@safeprogroup.com

SOURCE: Safe Pro Group Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com