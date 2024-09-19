Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
19.09.2024 10:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: European Surveillance Half Year Report 2024

Attached is the report from Nasdaq European Surveillance Half Year Report 2024.

The overarching goal of the Surveillance function within the Nasdaq European
markets is to maintain and strengthen the confidence of market participants,
investors and the general public in our exchanges. This is primarily achieved
by professional, trustworthy and integrated surveillance of trading and of the
listed companies as well as by the surveillance department's responsibilities
with regards to listing of shares and other financial instruments. 

This report describes the main day-to-day activities and achievements within
European Surveillance for first half 2024.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1246936
