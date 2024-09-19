

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to near 2-week highs of 89.25 against the yen and 1.7835 against the euro, from Wednesday's closing quotes of 88.62 and 1.7897, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 1.6228 from a recent 2-day low of 0.6181.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 94.00 against the yen, 1.76 against the euro and 0.63 against the greenback.



