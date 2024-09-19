

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 9-day high of 105.52 against the yen and a 3-day high of 1.5102 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 104.88 and 1.5124, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged up to 1.3591 from a recent 1-month low of 1.3648.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 106.00 against the yen, 1.49 against the euro and 1.33 against the greenback.



