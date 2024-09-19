Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883644 | ISIN: US1311931042 | Ticker-Symbol: CLY
Tradegate
18.09.24
16:48 Uhr
9,118 Euro
-0,432
-4,52 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5049,69011:47
9,5049,68811:25
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 09:01 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.: Topgolf Callaway Brands Enters into Multiyear Strategic Agreement with Golf Saudi

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) continues its global expansion by entering into a multiyear agreement with Golf Saudi Entertainment, LLC ("Golf Saudi"), to bring Topgolf Callaway Brands' family of brands, including Topgolf, Callaway, TravisMathew, Odyssey and Ogio, to Saudi Arabia.

As part of the agreement, Golf Saudi plans to build three Topgolf venues by 2028, to be owned and operated by Golf Saudi with the option to open another two venues in the future. In addition, Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew and Ogio will become the official equipment and apparel brands for the Saudi Men's, Women's and Junior National golf teams as well as for Saudi Elite golf professionals and golf pros working at Golf Saudi facilities. Finally, Golf Saudi will be the exclusive distributor of Callaway Golf, Odyssey and Ogio products in Saudi Arabia.

Managing Director and President, EMEA for Callaway Golf and former Topgolf Chief Franchise Officer Ben Sharpe said, "We're excited to enter another market in the Middle East with three venues in Saudi Arabia. We have found a strong partner in Golf Saudi to help us bring our modern golf brands - Topgolf, Toptracer, Callaway Golf, Odyssey, Ogio and TravisMathew - to the region and help transform Saudi Arabia into an exceptional golfing nation."

About Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Odyssey, OGIO and Jack Wolfskin. "Modern golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.