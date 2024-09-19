

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to near 2-week lows of 159.42 against the euro and 189.42 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 158.61 and 188.42, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to a 2-week low of 143.9 and a 9-day low of 169.19 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 142.27 and 168.44, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 163.00 against the euro, 194.00 against the pound, 147.00 against the greenback and 172.00 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News