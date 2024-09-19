ITS China: 2024 China-MENA Intelligent Transportation Development and Cooperation Conference Was Successfully Held in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 China-MENA Intelligent Transportation Development and Cooperation Conference with the theme of "Sharing and Matchmaking" was successfully held in Dubai on the afternoon of 18thSeptember 2024. The Conference was hosted by ITS China and received strong support from relevant departments of China, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iran and other countries. More than 4,000 representatives in the intelligent transportation field worldwide participated in the Conference online and in person.

Relevant leaders of the Ministry of Science and Technology of China and the Ministry of Transport of China expressed congratulations on the holding of the Conference through videos and congratulatory letters. Relevant leaders of the Embassy of China in the UAE, the Office of the Vice President of Science and Technology of Iran attended the event and delivered speeches. They said that the convening of the Conference had further deepened the dialogue and cooperation between China and MENA in the field of intelligent transportation, and it would certainly push the scientific and technological cooperation between China and MENA in the field of intelligent transportation to a new height, and at the same time inject new vitality into the sustainable development of the global intelligent transportation industry!

Focusing on the theme, representatives of relevant departments from several cities in the MENA region released the demands for intelligent transportation system construction at the Conference, which provided project opportunities for Chinese enterprises to enter and operate in the MENA market. Senior experts from the Professional and Technical Committee of ITS China, and enterprise senior managers from well-known Chinese enterprises in the field of intelligent transportation (e.g.,SUTPC, CATARC, Xindian Technology , Zhong'anlian , Beijing ICE TECH, etc.) shared the successful experience and mature business model of intelligent transportation development in China through keynote speeches and case sharing. They introduced the Chinese intelligent transportation standards, technologies and products and the actual successful cases in the MENA market, thus providing reference cases for MENA countries to improve traffic safety, efficiency and environmental conditions.

As the only nationwide non-profit social organization specializing in intelligent transportation in China, ITS China is committed to establishing communication channels in the field of intelligent transportation at home and abroad, and promoting the exchange of technologies and industries in the field of intelligent transportation. ITS China adheres to the initial intention of continuously promoting the high-quality development of the BRI and fully propelling the building of a community with a shared future for both China and Arab states, and pragmatically builds a platform for communications in the field of intelligent transportation between China and MENA, in order to promote in-depth exchanges and matchmaking between the supply and demand sides in the field of China-MENA intelligent transportation, facilitate project cooperation and implementation, share the scientific and technological achievements of intelligent transportation with relevant institutions in the countries along BRI routes, jointly promote the rapid development of intelligent transportation, and create a better future for transportation.

