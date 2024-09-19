

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The FBI and its partners have disrupted a Chinese botnet and freed thousands of impacted devices from its clutches.



This was revealed by FBI Director Christopher Wray during a keynote address at the 2024 Aspen Cyber Summit in Washington, D.C.



The botnet, which was operated by a Chinese government-sponsored hacker group known as Flax Typhoon, targeted internet-connected devices such as storage devices, cameras, and video recorders to compromise victims' systems and steal their confidential data.



'Ultimately, as part of this operation, we were able to identify thousands of infected devices, and, then, with court authorization, issued commands to remove the malware from them, prying them from China's grip,' Wray said.



As described in court documents unsealed in the Western District of Pennsylvania, the hackers targeted more than 200,000 consumer devices in the United States and worldwide.



Approximately half of the devices under the botnet's control were based in the United States. The hacker group's targets included organizations in the public and private sectors, as well as academia and the media.



Wray also revealed that the hacker group's true identity is an information security company known as the Integrity Technology Group. 'But their chairman has publicly admitted that for years his company has collected intelligence and performed reconnaissance for Chinese government security agencies,' he said.



Wray called the cyber disruption a success but cautioned that the effort was 'just one round in a much longer fight.'



The FBI chief warned that the Chinese government is going to continue to target U.S. organizations and critical infrastructure 'either by their own hand or concealed through their proxies.'



