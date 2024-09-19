

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose over 1 percent on Thursday amid hopes that lower borrowing costs will help spur fuel demand in the world's largest economy.



Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 1.2 percent to $74.52 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 1.3 percent at $70.77.



Demand worries eased somewhat after the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed its key rate by 50 basis points and signaled further easing, raising hopes of a soft landing for the world's largest economy.



'I don't see anything in the economy right now that suggests that the likelihood of a recession -- sorry, of a downturn -- is elevated,' Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference on Wednesday.



'You see growth at a solid rate, you see inflation coming down, and you see a labor market that's still at very solid levels, so I don't really see that.'



Markets also kept a close eye on events in the Middle East after walkie-talkies and handheld radios, acquired along with pagers aimed at over 3,000 Hezbollah members, exploded in three areas of Lebanon on Wednesday, resulting in 20 fatalities and injuring at least 450 people.



Security sources said Israeli spy agency Mossad was responsible, but Israeli officials did not comment on the attacks.



