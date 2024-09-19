Sucden Financial Appoints Director of Regulatory and Financial Risks

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has appointed Bruno Almeida to the newly created role of Director of Regulatory and Financial Risks.

Bruno is a highly experienced executive with nearly two decades of experience in financial services, specialising in financial risks and regulation. He joins Sucden Financial as an Executive Director (subject to regulatory approval) and will serve as a member of its Executive Committee. Bruno will be responsible for managing the company's exchange relationships, capital and liquidity risks.

Prior to joining Sucden Financial, Bruno held the position of Chief Financial Officer UKMEA for FNZ Group. He also served as Executive Director and Board member of FNZ Securities Ltd. Before joining FNZ, Bruno spent almost four years at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a Lead Associate in the Prudential Specialists Department, where he assessed risk management practices, governance frameworks, capital and liquidity risk within firms prudentially regulated by the FCA.

Earlier in his career, he held positions at Itaú BBA International plc, including Head of Capital Management, and began his career at KMPG, auditing retail banks, investment banks, and funds.

Marc Bailey, CEO of Sucden Financial, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Bruno to Sucden Financial. His extensive expertise in financial risks and prudential regulation, together with his track record at large-scale international financial services firms, will be valuable as we continue to strengthen our risk management framework, develop our technology offering, expand into new markets and deliver value to clients."

Bruno Almeida, Director of Regulatory and Financial Risks, Sucden Financial, commented:

"I'm excited to have joined Sucden Financial, which has a strong track record and exceptional reputation. I look forward to helping support the company as it expands its footprint and diversifies into new markets."

Notes to Editors

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income, and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

sucdenfinancial.com

twitter.com/SucdenFinancial

linkedin.com/company/sucden-financial/



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508678/Sucden_Financial_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sucden-financial-appoints-director-of-regulatory-and-financial-risks-302252326.html