Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 12:36 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yutong Bus Completes Extreme Heat Challenge in Saudi Arabia, Showcasing Industry-Leading Energy Efficiency and Battery Safety Performance

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The E11 Pro, a flagship battery electric bus from Yutong Bus (SHA:600066), demonstrated its unmatched safety and performance under the extreme heat and windy conditions in an endurance test a week ago, exposing the world-leading e-mobility solution to maximum stress from extremely challenging environments.

Addressing public worries about the safety of electric vehicle batteries in scorching conditions and concerns over range and energy efficiency, Yutong Bus E11 Pro has initiated two high-temperature performance tests. Starting with an interior temperature of 53.6°C, the bus's advanced climate control system rapidly cooled the cabin to a comfortable 23.6°Cin just 27 minutes. During a 113-kilometer round trip, the bus consumed only 0.74 kWh/km, highlighting the vehicle's extended range capabilities, even in extreme heat conditions.

Cutting-edge Technology for Extreme Environments

The E11 PRO boasts an energy-efficient, all-electric climate control system developed. The state-of-the-art air conditioning unit delivers 38,000 Kcal/h of cooling power, that ramps up cooling output in response to rising external temperatures. A specially designed air curtain solution creates an air seal for the middle door when it's opened, preventing hot air ingress and cool air escape, further reducing energy consumption.

The vehicle's body is constructed of dark gray, fully-enclosed hollow glass panels, with the design providing exceptional thermal management and noise reduction. Powered by its proprietary YESS battery protection solution, Yutong's high-safety battery features a multi-layered fire-resistant and heat-insulating design, built to withstand temperatures of up to 1300°C for two hours. The bus is equipped with an advanced liquid cooling plate system, doubling the cooling speed compared to natural cooling coupled with anti-condensation and mud protection, making it adaptable to both high temperatures and dusty road conditions.

Pioneering E-mobility Solution to Empower Saudi Arabia's Green Targets

From withstanding the frigid temperatures in Kazakhstan and Norway earlier this year to enduring the scorching heat in Saudi Arabia, Yutong buses have successfully demonstrated their reliability across a nearly 100°C temperature range. Yutong is focusing on tailored new energy solutions that address the diverse local demands, a strategy that is aligned with the country's sustainability goals outlined in Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030." In recent years, Yutong Bus operates a fleet of over 4,000 buses in Saudi Arabia, a success largely attributed to the impressive performance and reliability of its vehicles from full range of products.

More details at https://en.yutong.com/.

Yutong Bus Tackles the Electricity Usage Challenges in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Amidst Surface Temperatures Soaring to 60 Degrees Celsius.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdcsyjY_FDM
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509632/f55c706b2b96db113506e5df78d9b07.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yutong-bus-completes-extreme-heat-challenge-in-saudi-arabia-showcasing-industry-leading-energy-efficiency-and-battery-safety-performance-302253043.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.