

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The euro rose to more than a 2-week high of 159.93 against the yen and more than a 3-week high of 0.9457 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 158.34 and 0.9416, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, euro edged up to 0.8424 and 1.1179 from an early near 3-week low of 0.8403 and an early 1-week low of 1.1069, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 164.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the franc, 0.85 against the pound and 1.12 against the greenback.



