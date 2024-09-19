Intelecy, a leading industrial AI company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sanjeev Kumar as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This strategic appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Intelecy accelerates its ambitious expansion across Europe, with recent market entries in France and the UK.

With over a decade of experience in driving exponential revenue growth for SaaS companies, Sanjeev Kumar brings a wealth of expertise in scaling companies from early-stage to significant ARR growth.

Before joining Intelecy, Sanjeev held executive roles across top-tier software companies, including Uniphore, Boost.ai, and Zuora, where he demonstrated his ability to lead through periods of rapid scale-up and transformation. He has successfully delivered results in fast-paced, competitive environments, aligning sales and marketing teams, optimizing customer engagement, and exceeding revenue targets.

"Sanjeev's track record of driving robust sales strategies, building high-performing teams, and delivering rapid revenue growth makes him the ideal leader to guide Intelecy's commercial team through its next phase of expansion," said Camilla Gjetvik, CEO of Intelecy.

Intelecy has experienced a strong revenue growth in 2024 and is positioned to continue this momentum as it eyes additional market opportunities in Europe and beyond.

"I am excited to join Intelecy at such a transformative stage," said Sanjeev Kumar, Intelecy's new CRO. "The company's cutting-edge industrial AI solution has already demonstrated tremendous value for manufacturers by reducing downtime and optimizing production. Intelecy stood out as being a clear leader, supported by the strength and voice of the customers, and the quality within the team. As we continue expanding into new markets, I look forward to advancing Intelecy's position as a global leader in industrial AI and driving significant value for our customers worldwide."

About Intelecy:

Intelecy is an industrial AI company that empowers industrial companies with cutting-edge no-code AI and machine learning tools to improve efficiency and product quality, prevent downtime and reduce waste. With offices in Norway, Sweden, France, and the UK, Intelecy continues to expand its global footprint and bring innovative solutions to process industries worldwide, including food beverage, chemicals, mineral, metals, mining, water treatment and energy production. www.intelecy.com

