Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887957 | ISIN: US3666511072 | Ticker-Symbol: GGRA
Tradegate
17.09.24
15:13 Uhr
462,30 Euro
+6,30
+1,38 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GARTNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GARTNER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
463,10465,8014:47
463,10465,8014:47
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 13:14 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AxisCare Earns Multiple Gartner Digital Markets 2024 'Best Of' Badges

WACO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / AxisCare, a leading provider of home care software, has been awarded eight Gartner Digital Markets 2024 "Best of" badges in the Home Care and Home Health Care categories.

AxisCare Earns Multiple Gartner Digital Markets 2024

AxisCare Earns Multiple Gartner Digital Markets 2024 "Best of" Badges
AxisCare, a leading provider of home care software, has been awarded eight Gartner Digital Markets 2024 "Best of" badges in the Home Care and Home Health Care categories.

The "Best of" badges awarded by Gartner Digital Markets aid in software research and vetting to assist buyers in making more informed decisions. These badges are based on verified user reviews and ratings, making Gartner and its partner companies, such as Software Advice, Capterra, and GetApp, reputable sources when shopping for home care software.

AxisCare received notable recognition from Software Advice, earning badges for "Best Customer Support" and "Most Recommended" in the Home Health Care category. Furthermore, Capterra honored AxisCare with "Best Of" badges for "Best Value" and "Best Ease of Use" within both the Home Care and Home Health Care categories. Additionally, AxisCare was recognized by GetApp with the "Best Functionality and Features" badge for both the Home Care and Home Health Care categories.

These badges reflect AxisCare's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions in the Home Care and Home Health Care sectors.

Said AxisCare CEO Todd Allen, "Our vision has always been to empower caregivers and agencies with innovative tools that make a difference in everyday operations. Receiving these badges is not only a recognition of our efforts but also a testament to the trust that our clients place in us. We prioritize input from our clients and focus on addressing the priorities of agency owners, which guides our software's ongoing development to effectively align with the practical needs of those we are honored to serve."

To view AxisCare's Gartner reviews, please visit: https://www.capterra.com/p/135068/Non-Medical-Homecare-Scheduling/reviews/

About AxisCare:

As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most - providing the best care possible. For more information, visit axiscare.com.

Contact Information

Taylor Stack
Communications Marketing Specialist
marketing@axiscare.com
(800) 930-7201

SOURCE: AxisCare

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.