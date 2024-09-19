Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 13:24 Uhr
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

Date: 19 September 2024

Strategic Equity Capital Plc


LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 18 September 2024 is:

373.99 pence per share

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500


