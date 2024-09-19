Anzeige
19.09.2024 13:54 Uhr
GLOBAL BE WELL DAY: OVER 90,000 COGNITA STUDENTS UNITE WORLDWIDE TO GIVE BACK FOR POSITIVE CHANGE

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 90,000 students and 18,000 colleagues and parents across more than 100 Cognita schools around the world are taking part in the group's sixth annual Global Be Well Day on Friday 27 September, which highlights the vital link between education and wellbeing. This coincides with world leaders gathering in New York for United Nations General Assembly Week. They will convene at the Summit of the Future to explore strategies for accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, including the third Sustainable Development Goal: ensuring good health and wellbeing for all.

(PRNewsfoto/Cognita)

Now in its sixth year, Global Be Well Day, a Cognita initiative, showcases a wide array of activities and events centred around Cognita's Be Well Charter - a six-step formula for lifelong wellbeing based on global research. This year's theme is 'Giving', which will see students, teachers, support teams and parents around the world take part in a 'Be Well Impact Hour'. By donating their time to benefit others, Cognita's school communities are hoping to connect, support, and inspire change within their communities.

Dr Simon Camby, Group Chief Education Officer for Cognita, said:

"While every Cognita school focuses on wellbeing year-round, when our global community comes together, our impact grows even stronger.

"In today's increasingly fast-paced and stressful world, our focus on 'Giving' has proven emotional and psychological benefits for both the giver and receiver, fostering a sense of connection and fulfilment. This initiative helps build more compassionate and grateful communities, which is why, as a global family, we are committed to giving our time and inspiring positive change."

Dr Simon Camby, Group Chief Education Officer for Cognita (PRNewsfoto/Cognita)

For Global Be Well Day, students are encouraged to take part in activities that benefit communities, the environment, sustainability and more. These could include spending an hour litter-picking, cleaning a beach or local playground; school choirs performing in care homes; or organising a food drive for local food banks. Students could also donate books or art supplies to a homeless shelter, or spend an hour planting trees in the local community.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 16 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 18,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 90,000 students. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence - equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

www.cognita.com

Cognita Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cognita)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-be-well-day-over-90-000-cognita-students-unite-worldwide-to-give-back-for-positive-change-302253121.html

