Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2024) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL), a leading Canadian fintech platform, is thrilled to announce the official launch of Pineapple Insurance, a transformative new business vertical that is designed to unlock significant growth potential for the company. This development not only allows Pineapple to tap into Canada's multi-billion dollar insurance market but also offers clients a more personalized, comprehensive financial solution that integrates seamlessly with their mortgage needs. Pineapple Insurance is expected to become a cornerstone of the company's future revenue streams by delivering enhanced customer value and protection.

The launch of Pineapple Insurance marks a pivotal moment in the company's evolution, fueled by strategic capital deployment from the proceeds of Pineapple's IPO in November 2023. This initiative has been in development for over a year, and now, investors can see their capital being directed toward long-term, high-impact growth. The introduction of life, creditor, and disability insurance is not only a natural extension of Pineapple's integrated financial services platform but also a critical move to capture a share of Canada's growing insurance market, which generated $122 billion CAD in premiums in 2022 alone.

A Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity:

The Canadian life and health insurance sector is forecasted to grow at an annualized rate of 4.5% through 2027, with increasing demand driven by economic uncertainty, rising personal debt, and consumer desire for financial security. By integrating insurance solutions into the mortgage process, Pineapple stands to benefit from a market where over 700,000 new mortgages are issued annually in Canada, alongside the 47% of mortgages expected to renew in the next three years. This creates an immense opportunity to cross-sell insurance products and expand revenue with every mortgage transaction.

Pineapple Insurance offers a more comprehensive and personalized solution to its mortgage clients, allowing them to choose coverage that fits their unique financial and personal needs, whether it's life, creditor, or disability insurance. By integrating this offering into the mortgage process, Pineapple provides clients with a seamless, all-in-one solution, simplifying their financial decision-making and ensuring they are fully protected. This initiative enables the company to capture premium revenue from its existing client base of thousands of mortgage holders and prospects, positioning Pineapple to drive both retention and new sales. Moreover, by offering tailored solutions, Pineapple strengthens the client relationship, ensuring that each individual receives the most relevant and valuable coverage.

"We've been building towards this launch for over a year, and we're beyond excited to finally share it with our investors and clients," said Kendall Marin, President and COO of Pineapple Financial. "We believe Pineapple Insurance is a game-changer. By offering in-house life, creditor, and disability insurance, we're not only meeting a regulatory requirement but enhancing the value we provide to clients-while adding a potential highly lucrative revenue stream for our business."

The Strategic Impact for Investors:

Revenue Growth & Profitability: Pineapple Insurance is set to significantly enhance overall revenue while improving the customer experience by offering a comprehensive suite of mortgage and insurance solutions. By integrating personalized insurance coverage with mortgage services, Pineapple is poised to capture substantial value from its extensive client base. The Canadian insurance market is vast, with strong demand for financial security driving growth. Pineapple's ability to offer tailored insurance products, such as life, creditor, and disability coverage, presents a significant opportunity to boost revenue and deepen client relationships.



With the potential to integrate insurance offerings into existing mortgage transactions, Pineapple is well-positioned to create a sustainable revenue stream. The synergy between mortgage origination and insurance sales is expected to generate substantial recurring revenue, reflecting the company's strategic approach to leveraging its platform for long-term growth. This integration not only enhances the value provided to clients but also supports Pineapple's objective of expanding its market presence and financial impact.

Strong Client Retention through Multi-Product Strategy: Cross-selling insurance products alongside mortgages delivers more than revenue growth-it deepens the value proposition for clients, building a stronger and more lasting relationship. By offering customized, relevant insurance coverage alongside mortgage renewals and new loans, Pineapple helps clients make well-informed decisions that provide long-term financial security. Research shows that financial institutions offering multi-product solutions experience a 30% increase in retention compared to single-product providers. Pineapple's ability to bundle mortgage solutions with life and disability insurance creates a 'stickier' client relationship, ensuring that clients are more likely to stay loyal for years to come.



As a result, Pineapple anticipates a rise in its already impressive retention rates, which currently hover above 70% across its mortgage portfolio. By offering insurance alongside renewals, Pineapple creates an additional touchpoint with clients, further deepening the relationship and boosting lifetime customer value.

Capital Deployment and Long-Term Value Creation: Pineapple Insurance is a clear example of the strategic use of proceeds from the company's IPO last November. A portion of the $3.5 million USD raised has been allocated to build this division, reinforcing Pineapple's commitment to leveraging investor capital to create scalable, revenue-generating assets. The deployment of capital toward this initiative reflects Pineapple's long-term vision of becoming a fully integrated financial services platform that maximizes client value and revenue potential.



"We promised our investors that the proceeds from our IPO would be deployed thoughtfully to accelerate growth and enhance shareholder value," said Shubha Dasgupta, CEO of Pineapple Financial. "With Pineapple Insurance, we believe we've done exactly that. This division has been in development for a long time, and its launch signifies the beginning of a new era of profitability and scalability for our company. By focusing on our core principles of customer-centric innovation, we're building a company that's prepared for sustained growth and success."

Market Tailwinds: Recent moves by the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates mark a significant shift in monetary policy that could provide a much-needed boost to the broader mortgage market. As borrowing costs begin to ease, consumer demand for refinancing and new mortgage solutions is expected to rise. These rate cuts, along with Pineapple's comprehensive mortgage and insurance offerings, position the company to capitalize on improving market conditions and deliver enhanced value to clients while driving sustained revenue growth.

A Fully Integrated Financial Ecosystem:

Pineapple Insurance adds a vital layer to Pineapple's tech-enabled financial services platform, allowing the company to offer truly end-to-end solutions to clients. As a licensed Managing General Agent (MGA) operating in Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta, Pineapple is now positioned to provide mortgage, insurance, and financial advice all through one platform-offering clients convenience and peace of mind.

This full-service model positions Pineapple as a leader in the Canadian mortgage and financial services industry, capable of retaining clients and generating long-term recurring revenue by offering a broad array of financial products.

About Pineapple Insurance

Pineapple Insurance Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pineapple Financial Inc., offers a wide range of insurance products, including life insurance (term and permanent), creditor insurance, critical illness insurance, and disability insurance. Licensed as an MGA, Pineapple Insurance is dedicated to providing comprehensive financial protection to clients across Canada, ensuring that every mortgage client has access to personalized and secure coverage.

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

