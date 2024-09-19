

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to a 2-1/2 year high of 1.3314 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 2-day low of 1.3154.



Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound advanced to nearly a 2-month high of 0.8392, nearly a 3-week high of 1.1261 and more than a 2-week high of 190.38 from early lows of 0.8424, 1.1185 and 188.18, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.35 against the greenback, 0.81 against the euro, 1.16 against the franc and 196.00 against the yen.



